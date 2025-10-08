Finance   ·   Refinance

Berkadia Provides $84M Refi for Northern Virginia Multifamily Property

The 10-year loan will retire the existing first-mortgage debt on the 369-unit Alexandria complex and return equity to sponsorship

By October 8, 2025 11:46 am
Berkadia's Patrick Cunningham and Meridian at Eisenhower in Alexandria, Va.
Berkadia's Patrick Cunningham and Meridian at Eisenhower in Alexandria, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Berkadia

Paradigm Development has secured $84.1 million to refinance Meridian at Eisenhower Station, a 369-unit mixed-use multifamily property in Alexandria, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Berkadia provided the 10-year loan proceeds that will retire the existing first-mortgage debt and simultaneously return equity to the sponsorship. Berkadia’s Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Hunter Wood and Natalie Hershey arranged the financing. 

SEE ALSO: Access Industries’ Jonah Sonnenborn Does Not Shy From the Big, Unique Assets

McGlohn said in a statement that the financing structure provides for “long-term stability” while allowing Paradigm Development to invest in renovations. 

“Meridian at Eisenhower Station is a premier community in a thriving submarket,” said McGlohn. 

Located at 2351 Eisenhower Avenue, the complex opened in 2007 and features units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities within the property include a rooftop swimming pool and sun deck, a fitness center, a clubroom, a landscaped courtyard and 444 parking spaces. The building is 88 percent occupied and includes 15 affordable housing units. 

The property features 10,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space spread across three tenants. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

