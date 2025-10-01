Aware Super, Goodman Group Launch $1.3B U.S. Logistics Platform

Two Australian titans have joined forces on a $1.3 billion logistics real estate platform that is leased to heavyweight tenants like Amazon.

Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest pension fund managers, bought a 49 percent stake in the venture with Goodman Group, a global industrial and infrastructure developer. The firms will target “undersupplied” infill industrial markets within the U.S. The exact financial contribution of each firm was not disclosed.

Three assets comprise the platform, all in Southern California, and together totaling nearly 2.8 million square feet. The names and addresses of those properties were not disclosed, but they are currently leased by the likes of Amazon, Maersk and Relativity Space, according to a Goodman spokesperson.

Amazon in 2016 inked a 1 million-square-foot lease at Goodman Commerce Center Eastvale in the Inland Empire, and expanded the property by an additional 1 million square feet the following year. Relativity Space in 2021 inked a roughly 1 million-square-foot lease at Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach. It’s unclear, though, if those properties are included in the new investment platform. A spokesperson for Goodman did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

“Our U.S. business represents over 37 percent of Goodman Group’s offshore earnings and is an increasingly important part of our global investment strategy,” Gregory Goodman, Goodman Group’s CEO, said in a statement. “Alongside our long-standing investment partner, Aware Super, we see significant growth opportunities in our key U.S. infill markets to support the development of essential infrastructure in a rapidly transforming digital economy.”

Goodman controls several industrial platforms and portfolios across the U.S., including one it splits with Norges Bank Investment Management. The investment arm of the Norwegian bank in early 2025 paid $1.07 billion for a 45 percent stake in a 48-building logistics stable, most of which is in Southern California.

Aware Super has a more diverse U.S. investment strategy. Last summer, the pension manager, along with development partner Lendlease, secured a $316 million construction loan forHabitat, a 454,000-square-foot, mixed-use district in Culver City. In late 2022, the Aware Super and Lendlease JV landed a $360 million loan for a 36-story, 834-unit multifamily development in Brooklyn.

“Through deliberate sequencing we’re establishing our reputation and presence as a global asset owner,” Alek Misev, Aware Super’s head of property, said in reference to its new logistics platform with Goodman.

