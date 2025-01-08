Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
California

Norway’s Norges Bank Buys 45% Stake in U.S. Industrial Portfolio for $1.1B

The majority of the 48 buildings are in Southern California

By January 8, 2025 2:39 pm
reprints
Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen and Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton.
Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen and Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton. PHOTOS: HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy Goodman

Norway’s central bank has made a 10-figure investment in a U.S. industrial and retail portfolio controlled by an Australian development and investment firm, underscoring the global investor appetite for such spaces. 

Norges Bank Investment Management paid $1.07 billion for a 45 percent ownership stake in a 48-building logistics portfolio controlled by the Sydney-based Goodman Group. Forty of the 48 properties are in Southern California, with the remainder in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 

SEE ALSO: Katan Group and Partners Buy 345 Seventh Avenue for $85M

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) sold the minority stake of a 55-45 ownership split with Goodman, dubbed the Goodman North American Partnership in 2012. Goodman will continue its role as asset manager of the properties, the total value of which Norges estimates at $3.23 billion, with $888 million of existing debt. 

“The proceeds from this transaction … give us the ability to redeploy capital towards new investment opportunities as our portfolio continues to grow and evolve alongside the global market,” Max Biagosch, global head of real assets & head of Europe for CPP Investments, said in a statement.

Of the Southern California buildings, the majority are clustered into specific campuses dotted around Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire. They include Goodman Commerce Center (GCC) Eastvale (which at over 3.2 million square feet of industrial, retail and flex space is one of the largest mixed-use developments in the region), Goodman Logistics Center (GLC) Fontana, GLC Santa Fe Springs, GLC Compton, GLC El Monte and GLC Fullerton

“The portfolio exemplifies high-quality buildings in excellent locations,” added Edward Lerum, head of global logistics for Norges Bank. “We have long-term conviction in the investment, and we also see appealing growth potential, given the restrictions on new supply in these locations.”

Norges Bank’s investment comes less than a year after L.A.-based logistics giant Rexford Industrial Realty spent $1 billion to acquire 48 properties across L.A. and Orange counties from Blackstone. The 3 million square feet in that portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of the sale.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

GCC Eastvale, GLC Compton, GLC El Monte, GLC Fontana, GLC Fullerton, GLC Santa Fe Springs, Goodman North American Partnership, Max Biagosch, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Goodman Group, Norges Bank Investment Management
Douglas Jemal, founder of Douglas Development Corporation, and the Equitable Co-operative Building Association at 915 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Washington DC

Douglas Development Sells Three D.C. Properties for $96M on Final Day of 2024

By Nick Trombola
Dan Dilmanian and 345 Seventh Avenue.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Katan Group and Partners Buy 345 Seventh Avenue for $85M

By Mark Hallum
Rick Gropper of Camber Property Group and Linden Plaza.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Camber Property Group Closes $845M Deal to Take Over Brooklyn’s Linden Plaza

By Isabelle Durso