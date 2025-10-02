$2B Mixed-Use Project in Miami Wins City Approval

Miami’s Urban Development Review Board signed off on the Midtown Park mixed-use project in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

The approval lets the development team of Rosso Development, Midtown Development and Proper Hospitality begin the first phase of the $2 billion project. In all, the project will include 924 residential units, 60,000 square feet of offices and more than 120,000 square feet of retail.

The first part of the project will be the Midtown Park Residences by Proper at 3055 North Miami Avenue. The 28-story tower was designed by Arquitectonica. Prices are likely to start at $700,000, and amenities include an eight-court padel club.

The development team acquired the site in 2019 for $26.4 million, according to property records. Walmart had planned to build a store at the property, but the new plan goes in a different direction. Rosso said the design of the project focuses on walkability and public spaces.

“Midtown is a very special place,” Rosso Development CEO Carlos Rosso told Commercial Observer earlier this year. “It was planned from day one as a landlocked, master-planned community. Once you enter Midtown, the streets don’t take you anywhere, so you have to slow down. Slower streets are great for retail.”

