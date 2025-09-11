White Horse Tavern Owner Bringing New Bar and Restaurant to West Village

White Horse Tavern owner Eytan Sugarman is bringing a new cocktail bar and restaurant to the West Village.

The outlet, Dandelion, is coming to 115 Christopher Street, where Sugarman signed a 10-year lease for around 2,000 square feet.

New York Business Journal was first to report the news.

Sugarman is also the force behind the Made in New York pizza chain and the Hunt & Fish Club, and founded Hudson Street Hospitality Group last year as an umbrella company for all his endeavors. He’s creating Dandelion in partnership with Will Makris of Prince Street Hospitality, co-owner of Cucina Alba and a partner in social club Zero Bond. On his Instagram account, Sugarman credited the strategic communications firm All Things Creative for its work on branding for the new establishment, and mentions that the bar and restaurant, located between Hudson and Bleecker streets, will open in the fall.

115 Christopher Street, also known as Christopher House, is a 14,518-square-foot, seven-story building that was built in 1904 and that’s currently mostly residential condos, according to public records. The owner of the retail condo, brokers involved, and the asking rent are unclear, though the asking rent for one West Village retail space on Bleecker Street earlier this year was $500 per square foot, according to Traded.

Sugarman did not immediately respond to a request for information.

