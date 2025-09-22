An office landlord in Northern Virginia has secured a lease for a tenant to take a full six-floor office building it owns just west of Washington, D.C.

Treeview Real Estate Advisors leased the roughly 140,000-square-foot Reston Commons, at 11487 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, Va. The tenant appears to be U.S. government IT contractor CACI International.

Erik McLaughlin, co-managing director for Stream Realty Partners, recently posted on LinkedIn that the Treeview-owned Reston Commons secured a full-building lease, and various Fairfax County records show permits for a project dubbed CACI Reston Commons at the same address as the office property.

CACI is headquartered at BXP’s Two Reston Overlook, a 137,000-square-foot property about one mile west of CACI’s new digs. Yet the new lease lease deal is not a headquarters relocation for the IT company, per the Business Journals, citing an unnamed source.

Spokespeople for CACI and Stream Realty did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Treeview could not be immediately reached.

CACI is one of the largest public companies in the DMV (despite its recently paused $1.64 billion contract with the U.S. Department of War), and the firm has taken over Reston bit by bit since moving its headquarters there in 2021. Aside from its Sunset Hill Road offices, CACI in early 2023 inked a 10-year, 41,000-square-foot lease with Comstock at 11400 Commerce Park Drive, dubbed CMC 4.

