Trading System OneChronos Takes 7K SF at 64-68 Wooster Street

U.S. equities alternative trading system OneChronos has taken 6,800 square feet for the entire fourth floor at 64-68 Wooster Street in Manhattan’s SoHo, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

David Zar and Julian Zar represented the landlord, Zar Property NY, in-house. Eddie Sisca and David Opper with CBRE represented OneChronos.

The lease at the eight-story, 48,754-square-foot property between Spring and Broome streets is for seven years, and the asking rent was $89 per square foot.

Zar Property NY purchased 64-68 Wooster Street from A&A Hakimian for $9.3 million in 2017.

“We’re excited to welcome OneChronos to their new office space at 64 Wooster,” David Zar told Commercial Observer. “As an innovator in U.S. equities trading, their presence adds to the neighborhood’s dynamic mix of technology and finance firms. We’re proud to support their continued growth in a space that reflects their forward-thinking mission.”

OneChronos comes to 64-68 Wooster Street from the 13-story 110 Greene Street, which owner SL Green is marketing for sale for $300 million in a package deal with 690 Madison Avenue, according to previous reporting in CO. The company has been trying to sell the Greene Street building since 2020, when it sought to unload the one building itself for somewhere between $250 million and $300 million.

Other tenants at 64-68 Wooster Street include French leather goods company Longchamp, the nonprofit independent college IE New York College, and the production company Kaleidoscope Productions.

