Partial construction of the Legacy Hotel & Residences in July 2024 in Miami, and developer Dan Kodsi.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Monarch Sues to Foreclose on Dan Kodsi’s Unfinished Miami Worldcenter Project

By Julia Echikson
Premium
California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Industry · Development
California

Newsom Signs CEQA Reform Bills Aimed at Greenlighting More Development

By Nick Trombola
Premium
New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt and Eastchester Gardens in The Bronx.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Bronx’s Eastchester Gardens Lands $231M Financing for Complete Renovation

By Larry Getlen
Premium