City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams during a hearing.
Residential · Policy
New York City

NYC Council Moves to Keep Its Say Over Land Use Amid Push to Shift Authority

By Mark Hallum
Epiq to relocate New York headquarters to prestigious 1166 Avenue of the Americas.
Office · Leases
New York City

Epiq Takes 18K SF in Office Relocation to 1166 Avenue of the Americas

By Amanda Schiavo