Abe Schlisselfeld, National Real Estate Industry Leader at CBIZ, is recognized by Crain’s for his leadership in accounting and real estate. CBIZ helps businesses discover new ways to grow with applied industry knowledge, innovative technology, and data-driven insights that inspire greater possibilities. A full-service professional services advisor in 22 major markets, coast to coast, CBIZ combines nationwide reach with industry-specific insight to turn unseen opportunities into accelerated growth. CBIZ. Insights that Impact.

Retail has had a strong start to the year. What impact do you think the tariffs will have on the retail sector, and which types of retailers are most exposed to these market challenges? What can they do to mitigate risk?

“Tariffs have hit retailers that source heavily from overseas the hardest,” says Abe Schlisselfeld, the national real estate industry leader for CBIZ. “If the majority of your products are imported, it’s time to seriously consider domestic manufacturing — even if it comes at a higher cost — because it removes long-term exposure to tariff changes.”

For those less dependent on imports, Schlisselfeld recommends a balanced approach: absorb some costs, pass on others selectively and offset losses with profits from unaffected product lines. “Switching to alternative countries is possible, but it’s expensive and comes with risk,” he says. “Tariffs can change quickly, so that’s often only a short-term solution.”

What are the top ways that retailers can improve their operations to maximize profitability in today’s rapidly changing landscape?

“Technology is the real game changer,” Schlisselfeld says. From automating production to speeding up last-mile delivery, innovation can lower costs and improve service. He points to drone delivery as an example already gaining momentum in specific markets. “Retailers that strategically invest in automation will see stronger returns, faster service and a better customer experience.”

AI is upending how major industries conduct business and manage their operations. Is there an opportunity for the retail industry to leverage AI, and if so, what areas do you think will change the most?

Schlisselfeld sees AI as a powerful tool to make smarter, faster decisions. “Rather than relying on outdated reports, retailers can use AI to identify where growth is happening, which customers to focus on and how to adapt products in real time,” he explains.

He also points to AI’s potential for more personalized in-store marketing, smarter inventory management and tailored recommendations tied to a customer’s purchase history. “It’s not about replacing people; it’s giving them sharper tools,” he says. “Retailers that embrace this shift will outpace the ones who don’t.”

What geographic markets are coming out on top as it relates to retail performance? What are they doing that is making them so successful?

Schlisselfeld avoids naming a single top-performing market, instead emphasizing demographic and store format advantages. “Boomer and Gen X consumers are still more likely to visit stores, so markets with that base tend to outperform,” he says.

The retail environment also plays a significant role. “Centers that combine shopping with dining and entertainment attract more visitors. People want a place where they can complete errands and enjoy themselves on the same trip.”

What is your forecast for retail in the next two years? If you had to pinpoint one thing that you think will define retailers’ success in that time, what would it be?

Retail is far from dead, Schlisselfeld says. “When online shopping emerged 20 years ago, people said brick-and-mortar was finished. It wasn’t true then, and it’s not true now.”

Looking ahead, he believes the winners will be those who adapt. “On the micro level, it’s about creating a great customer experience. At the macro level, factors like tariffs, pricing and the overall economy will shape success. Retailers that manage both will come out ahead.”