A second casino proposal — this one in Jamaica, Queens — has won preliminary approval from the Community Advisory Committee (CAC).

Resorts World New York City will remain in the running for one of the three downstate casino permits after the CAC voted unanimously in favor of advancing the proposal on Thursday afternoon. The proposal now goes to the New York Gaming Facility Location Board for further review and possible final approval.

SEE ALSO: MGM Empire City in Yonkers First New York Casino Bid to Pass Key Committee

CAC members spoke to the positive long-standing relationship Resorts World has had in the community as well as the applicant’s good-faith negotiations with stakeholders.

“On behalf of the entire Resorts World team, I want to thank the Community Advisory Committee for recognizing the impact we will have not only on Queens but all of New York City and State,” Robert DeSalvio, president of Americas East division of Resorts World parent company, Genting, said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to the large number of residents, partners, and supporters who touted this project, without a single person speaking against it. This is a testament to our mission – solidified over the last 15 years – to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens.”

The vote follows the CAC’s approval of MGM Empire City in Yonkers on Thursday morning, which was the first of the eight original proposals given the green light by local appointees.

Three other applicants are yet to be voted on by the CAC.

Without a full permit, the future of Resorts World in southeast Queens is uncertain. The adjoining Aqueduct Racetrack is scheduled to close in autumn of 2026 as the New York Racing Association (NYRA) consolidates its operations to Long Island’s Belmont Park.

Resorts World New York City is planning a $5.5 billion redevelopment of the facility, which currently features the raceway, sports betting and slot machines.

The new facility is expected to have retail spaces, 1,600 new hotel rooms, 30 new opportunities for food and beverage vendors, and a 7,000-seat performance space.

The gaming floor itself will span 500,000 square feet and feature Las Vegas-style card tables, which are currently not allowed under the rules of the facility’s current permit.

For reference, the largest casino floor on the globe is WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla., at 400,000 square feet.

If awarded the permit, the new casino will be operational as early as the summer of 2026 with the third floor of the facility ready to start shuffling decks, according to a Genting spokesperson, and it could provide a total of $1 billion to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority within the first five years.

Caesars Palace Times Square, The Avenir on the far West Side and Freedom Plaza near the United Nations have so far been nixed by CAC members.

The remaining four, which have not yet been scheduled for a CAC vote, include New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International’s bid for a casino in Willets Point, Queens, known as Metropolitan Park; the $3 billion proposal by Thor Equities, Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends for a gaming floor in Coney Island, Brooklyn known as The Coney; and Bally’s proposal for a resort in the Bronx.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.