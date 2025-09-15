Marketing Agency R/GA Signs 15K-SF Lease at 1245 Broadway

A marketing and branding agency is relocating from Rudin’s Dock 72 in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

R/GA signed a five-year, 15,315-square-foot lease to relocate its New York City offices to the fourth floor of 1245 Broadway, according to landlords GDS Development Management (GDSNY) and Corem.

Asking rent in the building was not disclosed, but the average asking rent in Midtown in August was $83.61 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“R/GA’s visionary approach and commitment to innovation make them a perfect fit for our building’s well-established creative community,” Michael Kirchmann, CEO of GDSNY, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing their new headquarters foster collaboration, spark creativity, and support their continued growth and excellence.”

A Colliers team of Jack Senke and Sheena Gohil represented the tenant while CBRE’s Neil King, Meghan Allen, James Ackerson and Paul Amrich handled negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

CBRE and Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building at the corner of Broadway and West 31st Street include Botox studio owner Peachy, which signed a deal for 6,515 square feet in April 2023, as well as JKS Restaurants, which owns Michelin-starred eateries in London, and took 7,900 square feet on the ground floor in April 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.