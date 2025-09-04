Port Authority Inks 17K-SF Deal at Sioni Group’s 320 West 37th Street

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is taking office space near Hudson Yards.

The Port Authority signed a lease for 17,313 square feet at Sioni Group’s 320 West 37th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $46 per square foot.

The deal seems to represent a new location for the bistate agency, which will keep its current headquarters in the 4 World Trade Center at 150 Greenwich Street, according to its website.

The length of the lease was unclear. LSL Advisors’ Daniel Lolai, Chery Anavian and Michael Hymowitz brokered the deal for both the landlord and the tenant.

LSL Advisors declined to comment, while spokespeople for the Port Authority and Sioni Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Traded first reported the lease.

The Port Authority will join several other tenants at the 15-story office building between Eighth and Ninth avenues, including digital behavioral health care platform AbleTo, community center The People’s Forum, and production company ASL Productions, which took 7,456 square feet at the property for studio space in October 2023.

News of the Port Authority’s lease comes as the agency works on the new Terminal 6 at Queens’ John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority is working with JFK Millennium Partners, a consortium including Vantage Group, RXR and American Triple I Partners, to develop the new 1.3 million-square-foot, 10-gate terminal, which is set to open at JFK in 2026, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The developers announced in December that bids were being accepted to fill the 60,000 square feet of retail concession space at the terminal.

