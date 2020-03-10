Behavioral Health Care Platform Expanding Garment District Offices

Digital behavioral health care platform AbleTo expanded its Garment District headquarters via its move to two contiguous floors at 320 West 37th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

AbleTo signed a seven-year lease for 19,358 square feet on the entire fourth and fifth floors of the 15-story building between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, according to tenant brokers Newmark Knight Frank. Asking rent in the deal was in the $60s per square foot.

The company, which was founded in 2008 and built a platform to connect patients with therapists and coaches through phone and video, first moved into the seventh floor of 320 West 37th Street in 2014 and took the 11th floor in 2017, bringing its presence to 17,382 square feet, according to NKF.

AbleTo’s new space — which it moved into earlier this month — gives the company a contiguous space on two floors connected by a staircase, NKF said.

“This was an excellent opportunity for us to work across business lines at NKF and leverage our various in-house professional talent to secure the client the right best-in-class workspace,” NKF’s Fred Smith, who represented AbleTo, said in a statement. “Working with AbleTo to gain knowledge of the firm’s corporate culture informed us on how to optimally meet their new HQ needs.”

Smith worked on the deal with NKF’s Thomas Burrus and Elizabeth Ughetta. The landlord, the Sioni Group, had no brokers.

Other tenants in the 125,800-square-foot building include pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, incubator The People’s Forum and online luxury handbags marketplace Rebag.