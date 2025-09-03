Personal Touch Homecare Inks 21K-SF Lease at Brooklyn’s 15 Parkville

Personal Touch Homecare, a home health agency, has inked a 21,000-square-foot lease at 15 Parkville Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Guardian Realty Management-owned mixed-use commercial property will serve as the agency’s office and training center, a source close to the deal told CO. The lease length is 10 years, and the asking rent was $55 per square foot. Both Guardian and Personal Touch Homecare were represented by Nick Zweig of Locations Commercial Real Estate.

“We’re proud to have facilitated this long-term lease at 15 Parkville, a premier new office development in Brooklyn,” Zweig said via email. “Personal Touch Homecare is a strong, growing organization, and 15 Parkville offers the ideal combination of high-quality space and accessibility for their operations and training center.”

Personal Touch Homecare started in 1974 and has grown into a national business with locations across New York City and New York state, as well as in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. The agency offers nursing, home aid services, physical therapy and speech therapy.

15 Parkville Avenue spans 90,000 square feet and has just 8,500 square feet left to lease out, the source said. Guardian acquired the five-story building in 2019, according to its website. The building can accommodate tenants such as commercial businesses, medical facilities and community organizations.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.