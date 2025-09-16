Software Platform Outbrain Renews 23K SF at 111 West 19th Street

Software platform Outbrain is keeping its office space in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Outbrain, which recommends links at the bottom of online stories, has signed a 10-year renewal for its 23,000 square feet on the entire third floor of the Kaufman Organization’s 111 West 19th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $70 per square foot.

Outbrain moved its headquarters from 39 West 13th Street to the eight-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue in September 2021, as CO previously reported.

Savills’ Kirill Azovtsev and Alex Redlus brokered the deal for the tenant, while Kaufman was represented in-house by Michael Heaner. Savills declined to comment, while spokespeople for Outbrain and Kaufman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2006, Outbrain went public in July 2021 and was valued at more than $1 billion at the time, Reuters reported.

Other office tenants at 111 West 19th Street include health care concierge service TouchCare and fintech company Ripple Labs, while bridal shop Kleinfeld Bridal — famous for its “Say Yes to the Dress” TV show — occupies the ground-floor retail space.

News of Outbrain’s lease renewal comes after Kaufman secured a $33 million loan from Citigroup in January 2024 to refinance the property, which it has owned for more than 70 years, as CO previously reported.

“The property stands out in the market as a destination for tenants seeking a superior quality building and the benefits of a dynamic Chelsea location,” JLL’s Aaron Niedermayer, who arranged the January 2024 transaction, said at the time.

