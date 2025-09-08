Leases   ·   Retail

Parking Platform Oonee Inks Deal at Brooklyn’s One Sunset Development

By September 8, 2025 5:12 pm
Ailanthus's Vivian Liao and a rendering of Oonee's planned indoor hub at 201 25th Street, Brooklyn.
Ailanthus's Vivian Liao and a rendering of Oonee's planned indoor hub at 201 25th Street, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Courtesy Ailanthus; RENDERING: Courtesy Oonee

Oonee, a Brooklyn-based company that offers parking solutions, will open its first indoor bike hub at an ongoing mixed-use development in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Oonee, which works with communities to “scale essential micromobility services” like parking, charging and maintenance, has signed a 10-year lease for 1,300 square feet at One Sunset, a 14-story property being built by Ailanthus, BEB Capital and SK Development at 201 25th Street, according to a release from the developers.

One Sunset, which is set to be completed this fall, will comprise 187 residential units, 48 of which will be designated as permanent affordable housing and available to individuals earning on average 50 percent of the area median income, the release said.

Oonee’s new facility at the Sunset Park development will provide parking for approximately 95 bikes at a time, as well as battery swapping, charging, and bike repair and maintenance services.

“This is an amazing ‘first’ for the New York City region,” Shabazz Stuart, founder and CEO of Oonee, said in a statement. “Inspired by facilities in the Netherlands, this hub will provide the community with easy-to-access services that make using active transportation easier and more convenient.

“This also represents the first time that a developer has included a facility of this kind as a community benefit, an innovative model that we believe can be replicated in New York and other cities across North America,” Stuart added.

The average asking rent for a bike docking station in New York City is unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents near Prospect Heights averaged $105 per square foot in 2024 (the closest and most recent data available).

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for the developers did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Oonee will be part of the total 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space available at One Sunset, according to the release. 

“Oonee’s cutting-edge installation at One Sunset will provide an integral and unique amenity to Sunset Park and further the growth of the city’s micromobility infrastructure,” Vivian Liao, principal of Ailanthus, said in a statement.

“We are proud to deliver upon another commitment we made to the community during the pre-development process and look forward to welcoming Oonee to the building upon move-in, enhancing access, sustainability, equity and convenience for One Sunset residents, visitors and the surrounding neighborhood,” Liao added.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

