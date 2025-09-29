Nonprofit Breaking Ground Expands to 32K SF at 505 Eighth Avenue

Breaking Ground, a nonprofit that focuses on ending homelessness, has expanded its footprint at GFP Real Estate’s 505 Eighth Avenue to 32,328 square feet across the entire second and fifth floors, as well as along a portion of the building’s third floor, GFP announced.

The charity expanded by 5,692 square feet at 505 Eighth Avenue, signing a new 10-year lease. Breaking Ground moved into the building in 2002.

SEE ALSO: Guggenheim Expands to 360K SF at 330 Madison Avenue

This isn’t the only GFP-owned building where Breaking Ground is growing its presence. The organization has also expanded by 6,677 square feet at 520 Eighth Avenue, to a total of 20,380 square feet on the building’s 21st floor, GFP also announced. Breaking Ground moved into 520 Eighth Avenue in 2021, and the new lease runs for 10 years.

The asking rent for each lease was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.61 per square foot, according to CBRE’s August 2025 leasing figures.

“As the landlord with the largest concentration of nonprofit tenants citywide, we’re proud to support Breaking Ground as they expand their footprint,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “Their mission-driven work delivers critical housing and services for vulnerable New Yorkers, and we’re honored they’ve chosen to grow their operations in our Midtown buildings.”

Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord, while Brad Armstrong and Joseph P. McLaughlin from Vestian represented Breaking Ground in the 520 Eighth Avenue lease. McLaughlin and Armstrong also represented the nonprofit in the 505 Eighth Avenue lease, while GFP’s Allen Gurevich represented the landlord.

“The location is commuter convenient for Breaking Ground’s employees, and they were able to make some capital improvements to the spaces,” McLaughlin, who also works as a principal with JP Commercial RE Advisors, told Commercial Observer. “The improvements coupled with the location, it just made sense for them to renew in these buildings.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.