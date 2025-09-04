Blacktop Industrial Trust has secured $33.36 million to acquire Rosslyn Business Park, a fully leased industrial campus in northwest Houston. Blacktop purchased the asset from Clay Development & Construction this month.

Ladder Capital Finance provided the acquisition finance on the deal, while JLL Capital Markets’ Jack Britton arranged the transaction.

Christian Vergilio, chief investment officer and managing partner of Blacktop, noted that Houston boasts unique attributes for successful industrial investments, namely “substantial port infrastructure and the labor advantages.”

Ricardo Cardoso, CEO and managing partner of Blacktop, noted that the Houston market carries “strong secular tailwinds.”

“This specific sub-type of industrial real estate continues to outperform other commercial real estate categories and delivers unique operational capabilities that make tenants extremely sticky,” Cardoso added.

Located at 12221 North Houston Rosslyn Road, Rosslyn Business Park sits roughly 16 miles northwest of Downtown Houston. The industrial campus opened in 1995 and spans 337,705 square feet across 45 acres. The campus is fully leased to seven tenants in 11 buildings, namely Baker Hughes, KoneCranes and Amogy.

The Northwest Houston industrial market reported absorption metrics of 1.3 million square feet in the second quarter of 2025, its best performance in four years, and reported a vacancy rate just below 5 percent, according to Blacktop.

The area’s manufacturing vacancy came out even lower to a mere 1.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025 at a time when manufacturing represented more than two-thirds of the demand across the asset class in the Houston metropolitan statistical area.

