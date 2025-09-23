Italian Luxury Brand MooRER Comes to the Meatpacking District

Italian luxury outerwear brand MooRER, which has outlets throughout Europe plus one in Tokyo, is coming to the U.S. with a 3,400-square-foot store at 73 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Thomas Citron, Alexander Green, and Adam Moss from Colliers represented MooRER, while Michael O’Neill at Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Romanoff Equities.

The new outlet, on the northeast corner of Gansevoort and Washington streets, will be open in time for the holidays. The 3,400 square feet includes 2,800 square feet at street level and a 600-square-foot basement, according to Romanoff.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unavailable, although Colliers notes that the lease is “long term,” and a retail outlet next door is currently asking $550 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which was first to report news of the lease.

MooRER, which moves into the space previously occupied by the restaurant La Pecora Bianca — which used one of the location’s alternate addresses, 817 Washington Street — was founded in 2003 by Moreno Faccincani to create a line of luxury jackets and outerwear made in Italy. In 2019, it was announced that the Italian investment fund Borletti Group had acquired a 25 percent stake in the company according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), retaining Faccincani as president and creative director. The stated goal at the time was to expand the brand globally.

“The decision to invest in MooRER was dictated by the solid fundamentals of the company and the important growth and expansion opportunities for the brand, especially outside Italy,” Borletti Group co-founder Maurizio Borletti told WWD at the time, with Faccincani adding that MooRER’s goal was to “increasingly expand in international markets.”

The move showed quick dividends, as sales for the brand grew 18 percent in 2020 despite the global interruption of COVID-19. Faccincani told WWD late that year he had expected even greater numbers before the pandemic.

The restaurant Gans Mex is also located at 73 Gansevoort.

Representatives for Colliers, C&W and Romanoff did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and MooRER could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.