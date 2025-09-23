Seamlessly bridging history and modern living, Southend Lofts, located at 38 Jackson Street, epitomizes Hoboken’s transformation from industrial past to a prime urban destination.

Property Address 38 Jackson Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030 Developer of Record Taurasi Group Contact Southend Lofts Sales Gallery

201-633-7607

info@southendlofts.com

This premiere collection of 1-5 bedroom luxury loft condominiums features vast interiors flooded with natural light, and a state-of-the-art atrium including elevated shops and dining. Spacious residences enjoy ceilings up to 15 feet, oversized windows, and feature original columns.

The curated collection of residential amenities includes over 20,000 square feet of indulgence from the landscaped roof deck with 40-foot pool and skyline views to private parking. Steeped in culture, art, and dining, Hoboken offers one of New Jersey’s most celebrated lifestyles. The South End perfectly blends authentic charm with chic, city living in a collection of cozy cafes, eclectic boutiques, and green spaces just moments from Southend Lofts.

The development features architecture by Nastasi Architects and interiors by D&G Interiors + Design. Starting from $795,000. Occupancy Fall 2025. Exclusive sales and marketing: Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing. Southendlofts.com