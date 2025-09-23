A collection of 31 residences located in the heart of Manhattan, 660 Lexington is a modern interpretation of the iconic legacy and heritage of its surroundings: the buildings, the parks, the plazas, the museums. Currently under construction, with model residences expected in early 2026 and full delivery projected for Q2 2026, 660 Lexington offers a new look for New York that blends classic limestone architecture by Italian firm S20M with modern, deco-inspired interiors by Paris Forino.

Property Address 660 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022 Developer of Record Rybak Development Agent of Record John Gomes

JGomes@elliman.com

(212) 598-3199

The club-style amenity suite features a 24-hour doorman and concierge, covered 11th floor Loggia with lounge and dining areas, Rooftop Terrace with outdoor kitchen, Fitness Center, and Spa suite.

660 Lexington Avenue is brought to life by the accomplished visionaries at Rybak Development. The Eklund Gomes team and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing are tapped as the exclusive sales and marketing team.