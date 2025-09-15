Italian Eatery Fresco by Scotto Renews Lease at 485 Madison Avenue

Mama Scotto’s notable meatballs and Italian desserts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Tuscan restaurant Fresco by Scotto, founded by matriarch Marion Scotto in 1993, renewed its 6,400-square-foot lease at the foot of Jack Resnick & Sons’ 485 Madison Avenue for another 10 years, according to the landlord.

Resnick & Sons did not disclose the asking rent for the space, but the average asking rent along the nearby retail corridor of Madison Avenue from East 57th to East 72nd streets was $874 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Fresco by Scotto long ago established itself as an institution at 485 Madison and a go-to spot for Midtown’s residents, workers and visitors,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “As a family-run firm that has been around for nearly 100 years, we understand what an achievement it is to maintain a successful business across three generations.”

Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport represented the landlord in-house, while Ken Ruderman and Jeff Lagowitz of Savills handled negotiations on behalf of the restaurant.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fresco by Scotto was formerly operated by Marion and her children Elaina Scotto, Rosanna Scotto and Anthony Scotto Jr. Rosanna Scotto, best known as an anchor on “Good Day New York,” took over operations of the restaurant with her children LJ and Jenna Ruggiero.

Other tenants in the office building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 52nd Street include coworking firm Coalition Space, which leased 15,736 square feet in March; nonprofit organization CancerCare, which took 14,101 square feet in October 2024; and law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, which downsized to 10,000 square feet in October.

Mar Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.