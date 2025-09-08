Breads Bakery, a staple in New York City that’s famed for its chocolate babka, is opening a new shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Co-owned and co-founded by business partners Gadi Peleg and Uri Scheft, Breads Bakery has signed a 4,700-square-foot lease at Williamsburg Wharf, the Naftali Group-owned luxury development along the Brooklyn waterfront.

“Welcoming Breads Bakery as our latest retail tenant at Williamsburg Wharf is an exciting milestone for the project, especially on the heels of announcing chef Eyal Shani’s forthcoming restaurant concept earlier this year,” Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, said in a statement. “Breads Bakery is a New York institution, beloved by New Yorkers across the city, and we are excited to bring the acclaimed bakery not just to our project but to the community.

The location at 470 Kent Avenue will be the bakery’s second Brooklyn outpost and will operate with an open layout, allowing guests to see the baking process. Breads Bakery already has several locations throughout Manhattan including in Union Square, the Upper East Side, Lincoln Square and Rockefeller Center.

The length of the lease, the asking rent, and the names of the brokers on each side of the deal were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Williamsburg ranges between $200 and $300 per square foot, according to the most recent Brooklyn retail report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Friend of Chef, an advisory firm supporting hospitality clients, handles the retail efforts at Williamsburg Wharf, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. Friend of Chef did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Williamsburg Wharf offers a special opportunity to bring Breads Bakery into a new community, and we couldn’t have found a better partner,” Peleg said in the statement. “We’re so excited to share our love with the neighborhood and be part of what Naftali Group is building along one of the city’s most spectacular waterfront.”

