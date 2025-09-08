Leases   ·   Retail

Famed Breads Bakery Inks 5K-SF Lease at Naftali’s Williamsburg Wharf

By September 8, 2025 1:46 pm
reprints
Williamsburg Wharf and Naftali Group's Miki Naftali.
Williamsburg Wharf and Naftali Group's Miki Naftali. PHOTOS: Courtesy Naftali Group; Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer

Breads Bakery, a staple in New York City that’s famed for its chocolate babka, is opening a new shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Co-owned and co-founded by business partners Gadi Peleg and Uri Scheft, Breads Bakery has signed a 4,700-square-foot lease at Williamsburg Wharf, the Naftali Group-owned luxury development along the Brooklyn waterfront. 

SEE ALSO: Industrious Set to Open Three New Coworking Locations in Manhattan

“Welcoming Breads Bakery as our latest retail tenant at Williamsburg Wharf is an exciting milestone for the project, especially on the heels of announcing chef Eyal Shani’s forthcoming restaurant concept earlier this year,” Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, said in a statement. “Breads Bakery is a New York institution, beloved by New Yorkers across the city, and we are excited to bring the acclaimed bakery not just to our project but to the community.

The location at 470 Kent Avenue will be the bakery’s second Brooklyn outpost and will operate with an open layout, allowing guests to see the baking process. Breads Bakery already has several locations throughout Manhattan including in Union Square, the Upper East Side, Lincoln Square and Rockefeller Center.

The length of the lease, the asking rent, and the names of the brokers on each side of the deal were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Williamsburg ranges between $200 and $300 per square foot, according to the most recent Brooklyn retail report from the Real Estate Board of New York

Friend of Chef, an advisory firm supporting hospitality clients, handles the retail efforts at Williamsburg Wharf, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. Friend of Chef did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“Williamsburg Wharf offers a special opportunity to bring Breads Bakery into a new community, and we couldn’t have found a better partner,” Peleg said in the statement. “We’re so excited to share our love with the neighborhood and be part of what Naftali Group is building along one of the city’s most spectacular waterfront.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

470 Kent Avenue, Gadi Peleg, Miki Naftali, Uri Scheft, Breads Bakery, Friend of Chef, Naftali Group, Real Estate Board of New York
Douglas Feinberg, Senior Director of Real Estate at Industrious, and an Industrious co-working space.
Office · Leases
New York City

Industrious Set to Open Three New Coworking Locations in Manhattan

By Isabelle Durso
RXR's Scott Rechler and 230 Park Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Two Banks Ink Deals at RXR’s 230 Park Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Broad Street Development's Elliot Chalme (top), David Israni (center), and Ray Chalme (bottom), and a Luckin Coffee location.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Coffee Chain Luckin Coffee Continues U.S. Expansion With Greenwich Village Lease

By Amanda Schiavo