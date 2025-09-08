Is anyone up for a coffee run? Because New York City residents are about to get yet another option for where to buy their morning jolt.

Luckin Coffee, a global chain with shops in China, Singapore and Malaysia, has inked a 910-square-foot lease at 184 Thompson Street — which has an alternative address of 154 Bleecker Street — in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, landlord Broad Street Development announced.

The length of the lease is 10 years and six months. The asking rent was not disclosed, however the asking rent for another restaurant — Chubby Bowl — in the same neighbourhood was $130 per square foot in March of this year.

“The NYU retail corridor sees incredible foot traffic while the growing mix of retailers at 184 Thompson continues to attract emerging and established brands interested in tapping that ‘now crowd’ demographic as they seek speed and substance combined with a curated, convenient experience,” Elliot Chalme, vice president at Broad Street Development, said in a statement. “The Luckin Coffee lease, and the tenants courting us for the last available space here, speak volumes about our commitment to elevating the retail component here to its highest and best use.”

David Green and Albert Halawani of KSR represented Luckin Coffee in the deal, while Brandon Berger, Zach Nathan, Ike Bibi and Carolina Aziz, also of KSR, represented Broad Street Development. The landlord was also represented in-house by Elliot Chalme, David Israni and Ray Chalme.

“Luckin Coffee was drawn to 184 Thompson Street aka 154 Bleecker Street because it’s right in the heart of Greenwich Village, a vibrant neighborhood with strong foot traffic from both NYU students and local residents,” Green told Commercial Observer via email. “The location aligns well with their strategy of opening in dynamic, high-visibility corridors where they can build brand awareness quickly and serve a diverse customer base.”

Luckin Coffee has several other Manhattan locations, including at 800 Sixth Avenue, 100 Maiden Lane, 901 Eighth Avenue, 102 Fulton Street and 1375 Broadway.

184 Thompson Street is a 135-unit condominium building with 5,809 square feet of retail space on the street level. Broad Street Development acquired the building in 2005, converting the rental building into a condo. Other retailers at the base of the building include bubble tea vendor Xing Fu Tang and Indian restaurant Madam Ji.

