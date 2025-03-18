A food and beverage holding company will expand waistlines in Greenwich Village this summer by opening its first Chubby Bowls outpost in the city.

Chubby Bowls, a Chinese fast-food restaurant by Chubby Group serving wagyu beef, signed a 15-year lease for 5,200 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of 809 Broadway, a 15-story office building owned by 809 Broadway Holdings, according to broker Lee & Associates NYC.

Asking rent was $130 per square foot, Lee said.

“We’re excited to have played a part in bringing Chubby Bowls to life and securing its first home in Greenwich Village,” said Lee NYC’s Catherine O’Toole, who represented both the tenant and landlord with colleagues Stephanie Moore, David Scher and Jordan Cohen.

A spokesperson for Chubby Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Chubby Bowls’ spot between East 11th and East 12th streets will feature “state-of-the-art automated cooking machines” and expand Chubby Group’s portfolio, which currently consists of 60 locations across the country, Lee NYC said.

Chubby Group also operates the restaurant Niku X at 21 West 35th Street, according to its website.

Other tenants of 809 Broadway include financial planner Tolis Advisors, software company Iakoe and investment firm Tiptree Advisors.

