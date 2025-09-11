Calta Group has proposed a residential tower in Miami’s Health District using the Live Local Act, which the Florida legislature passed to boost the development of workforce housing.

The proposed 30-story development at 1415 Northwest 13th Terrace, designed by Corwil Architects, would include 499 apartments and 14,696 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, according to a filing to Miami’s Urban Development Review Board, which will hear the application on Sept. 17. A 498-spot parking space will be housed between the second and eighth floors.

In return for density boosts, 40 percent of the units will be priced within the budgets of people earning 120 percent of the area’s median income, in accordance with the Live Local Act, which passed in 2023.

The Coral Gables-based developer paid $10 million in 2023 for the 1-acre site at the corner of Northwest 14th Street that encompasses nearly a full city block. The site is north of the River Landing mixed-use development and west of the University of Miami and Jackson Health hospital campuses.

Calta, led by Ignazio Caltagirone, focuses on residential development. In February, Calta landed a $54 million construction loan for a two-building multifamily complex in Hollywood, Fla.

A representative for the developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.