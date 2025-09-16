Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Bank of America Lends $43M on Miami Luxury Home Development

By September 16, 2025 11:48 am
reprints
Meridian Capital Group's Eli Finkel (top) and Rael Gervis, and 1000 NW 72nd Street.
Meridian Capital Group's Eli Finkel (top) and Rael Gervis, and 1000 NW 72nd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group

Developer David Krakauer has nabbed $43 million of construction financing to develop five luxury homes on Miami’s waterfront, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bank of America provided the loan for Krakauer’s planned five-home project at 1000 Northeast 72nd Street in Miami’s Bayside Historic District. Prescott Holdings, an entity managed by Krakauer, acquired the 1.43-acre site from Wayne Abramsohn for $20 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported. 

SEE ALSO: S3 Capital Provides $80M Construction Loan for Midtown Apartment Tower

The debt deal was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio at a spread of 3.15 percent over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, according to Meridian Capital Group, which arranged the loan with a team led by Eli Finkel and Rael Gervis.

“In a market where many lenders are hesitant to take on construction risk, we were able to match Prescott Estates with a capital source that not only offered aggressive terms but also understood the unique value of this project,” Finkel, senior vice president at Meridian, said in a statement. 

The vacant property was assembled for a combined $11.5 million in 2018, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The luxury home development is slated for completion in 18  months. 

Bank of America and Krakauer did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Eli Finkel, Rael Gervis, Bank of America, David Krakauer, Meridian Capital Group
S3 Capital's Joshua Crane and a rendering of 303 East 44th Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

S3 Capital Provides $80M Construction Loan for Midtown Apartment Tower

By Brian Pascus
Nord Development's Joe Rossi (top), Acre's Les Menkes (center), Bank OZK's James Whelan (bottom), and 214 West Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y.
Residential · Finance
New York

Bank OZK, PGIM Lend $114M for Long Island Apartment Project

By Andrew Coen
Industry · Finance
National

CRE CLO Distress Metrics Show Rising Pressures

By Mike Haas