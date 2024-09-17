Furniture Maker AIS Expands 257 Park Avenue South Showroom to 13K SF

A New England furniture company will upgrade its New York City showroom to king size, Commercial Observer has learned.

AIS signed a 10-year lease for 12,617 square feet across the entire fourth floor of The Feil Organization’s 257 Park Avenue South at the corner of Park Avenue and East 21st Street, according to the landlord.

The deal expands AIS’s footprint in the building by 72 percent and moves the company up from its current 7,334 square feet on the third floor of the 20-story building.

Asking rent was $68 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for Feil.

AIS, which specializes in affordable office furniture, was founded in 1990 in Leominster, Mass., a city known for plastics manufacturing and for giving the world a beloved lawn ornament, the pink flamingo. AIS remains headquartered there and has 11 showrooms around the country, according to the company.

It’s unclear how long AIS has had its New York City outpost at 257 Park Avenue South.

Ben Maxwell, AIS’s head of sales for the Eastern region, said in a statement the company’s Gramercy Park showroom has been great for hosting designers and customers over the years.

“When it came time to grow our footprint, we had no doubt we wanted to work with Feil to make it happen here,” Maxwell said.

JLL (JLL)’s Scott Panzer and Justin Haber arranged the deal for AIS while Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher.

“This expansion continues the trend of Feil’s ability to accommodate innovative company needs within our portfolio,” Weiner said in a statement.

A spokesperson for JLL declined to comment.

The 226,000-square-foot building recently welcomed affordable housing developer Phipps Houses, as CO previously reported. Other tenants include clothing brand Paul Smith and developer Beachwold Residential.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.