Alvarez & Marsal More Than Doubles Miami Office in 23K-SF Deal

Alvarez & Marsal is more than doubling its office footprint, moving from Brickell to Downtown Miami.

The business management consulting firm’s tax division, known as Alvarez & Marsal Tax, signed a 23,092-square-foot lease at One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story tower at 2 South Biscayne Boulevard, per landlord CP Group. The deal, which spans about 11 years, includes one year of free rent, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

The tenant plans to move into the space on the 33rd floor in the first quarter of 2026. The company is now based at the 600 Brickell office building, where it occupies about 11,000 square feet.

One Biscayne Tower, a 692,000-square-foot building that was completed in 1973, has asking rents in the range of $65 a square foot. Tenants include law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and FTI Consulting, which renewed their respective leases for 26,796 and 7,653 square feet.

Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Juan Ruiz and Alex Marquez represented the building’s ownership, while Kevin Landers and David Dusek of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

The move extends Alvarez & Marsal’s expansion. Last year, it signed a new 15-year lease for 220,221 square feet at SL Green’s 100 Park Avenue building in New York.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.