Leases

Alvarez & Marsal More Than Doubles Miami Office in 23K-SF Deal

By September 12, 2025 12:55 pm
reprints
CP Group Founding Partners Angelo Bianco (top) and Chris Eachus (bottom), and One Biscayne Tower.
CP Group Founding Partners Angelo Bianco (top) and Chris Eachus (bottom), and One Biscayne Tower. PHOTOS: Zak Bennett/for Commercial Observer; Brandon Clifton/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy CP Group

Alvarez & Marsal is more than doubling its office footprint, moving from Brickell to Downtown Miami. 

The business management consulting firm’s tax division, known as Alvarez & Marsal Tax, signed a 23,092-square-foot lease at One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story tower at 2 South Biscayne Boulevard, per landlord CP Group. The deal, which spans about 11 years, includes one year of free rent, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Fintech Firm AngelList Inks 13K-SF Lease at 257 Park Avenue South

The tenant plans to move into the space on the 33rd floor in the first quarter of 2026. The company is now based at the 600 Brickell office building, where it occupies about 11,000 square feet. 

One Biscayne Tower, a 692,000-square-foot building that was completed in 1973, has asking rents in the range of $65 a square foot. Tenants include law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and FTI Consulting, which renewed their respective leases for 26,796 and 7,653 square feet. 

Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Juan Ruiz and Alex Marquez represented the building’s ownership, while Kevin Landers and David Dusek of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

The move extends Alvarez & Marsal’s expansion. Last year, it signed a new 15-year lease for 220,221 square feet at SL Green’s 100 Park Avenue building in New York. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

2 South Biscayne Boulevard, Alex Marquez, David Dusek, Juan Ruiz, Kevin Landers, One Biscayne Tower, Alvarez & Marsal, Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Blanca Commercial Real Estate, CP Group, Cushman & Wakefield
Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing for The Feil Organization, 257 Park Avenue South.
Office · Leases
New York City

Fintech Firm AngelList Inks 13K-SF Lease at 257 Park Avenue South

By Amanda Schiavo
Extell founder and Chairman Gary Barnett and 570 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Simpson Thacher Set to Lease 700K SF at 570 Fifth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
TF Cornerstone's Steve Gonzalez and 606 West 57th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Afterschool Program Star A Brilliance Signs 11K-SF Lease at 606 West 57th Street

By Mark Hallum