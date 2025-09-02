Japanese Fashion Retailer 2nd Street to Open in Miami’s Wynwood

2nd Street, the popular second-hand fashion retailer, is opening its first Florida store on Second Avenue in Miami.

The Japanese chain inked a 10-year lease at PMG’s Society Wynwood mixed-use building, according to Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, who represented the tenant. The 3,000-square-foot retail location is scheduled to open in the third quarter of next year.

Founded in Japan three decades ago, 2nd Street operates more than 700 stores across Japan, selling a mix of cheap and designer items. In 2018, the chain expanded to the U.S., where it now operates 50 locations.

“2nd Street’s U.S. expansion reflects a growing shift in consumer behavior toward sustainable and circular fashion,” Heifetz said in a statement. “Miami — and Wynwood in particular — is a natural fit for the brand’s Florida debut, with a dynamic, artistic energy that aligns perfectly with 2nd Street’s mission and customer base.”

Last year, PMG completed the 10-story Society Wynwood, which houses 318 co-living apartments on the top floors and about 17,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor at 2431 Northwest Second Avenue. Other retail tenants include Starbucks, Nacho Daddy, Chama De Fogo Brazilian Steakhouse and I Scream Gelato.

Representatives for PMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.