York Capital, Six Others Sign Deals at 1330 Avenue of the Americas

By August 7, 2025 2:12 pm
JLL's Christine Colley (top) and Lance Yasinsky (bottom) and 1330 Avenue of the Americas.
PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

York Capital Management and six other tenants have signed lease deals at 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

York is moving from a sublease to a direct five-year deal for 10,000 square feet in the building owned by Creed Equities, Hakimian Capital, CH Capital Group and Nassimi Realty, according to landlord brokers JLL.

SEE ALSO: Prologis Secures Packaging Tenant with 78K-SF Inland Empire Lease

JLL did not disclose the asking rent, but the average for Midtown in July was $82.84 per square foot, a report from CBRE said.

“Our goal is to create a best-in-class experience for tenants, offering the kind of amenities typically reserved for major corporate campuses,” Michael Hakakian of Creed Equities said in a statement. “This effort has positioned the building to meet the evolving expectations of today’s tenants.”

JLL’s Evan Margolin handled negotiations for the tenant while a separate JLL team of ​​ Christine Colley, Simon Landmann, Lance Yasinsky, Thomas Swartz and Mitch Konsker represented the landlord.

Other deals in the building that closed in the second quarter of 2025 include Prime Finance, which expanded to 10,400 square feet on the 25th floor; Pamplona Capital Management, which is relocating from 667 Madison Avenue to 5,243 square feet on the 24th floor; and MFG Partners, which is growing its footprint to 4,525 square feet on the 26th floor.

Smaller renewal deals included Sellaronda Global with 3,445 square feet for three years, Apollon Wealth Management reupping its 3,072-square-foot office for five years, and General Equities hitting refresh on the 2,837 square feet it occupies for another five years.

