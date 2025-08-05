Capital Markets   ·   Earnings

Vornado Chalks Up Q2 Earnings Rise to Massive NYU Lease

Verizon’s recent Penn 2 lease also contributed to strong quarterly results

By August 5, 2025 1:50 pm
Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and the Vornado logo.
Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and the Vornado logo. PHOTO: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Photo Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Vornado Realty Trust reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, as well as a year-over-year increase in funds from operations of over 5 percent for the three months ended June 30.

Net income came in at $3.70 per share, compared to $0.18 cents per share for the same period in 2024. Vornado attributed the rise to the $803 million gain related to the 770 Broadway master lease with New York University

SEE ALSO: Top Freddie Mac Issuers: CRED iQ’s Midyear Rankings

Quarterly funds from operations were $0.60 per share, below the $0.76 posted in the 2024 second quarter, but above the $0.53 per share Zacks Consensus Estimate analysts were expecting. 

Robust leasing activity in Manhattan played a big part in the firm’s positive earnings growth. 

“Our business continues to be strong. It’s getting stronger, and I remain incredibly enthusiastic about our future prospects,” Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado, said on the company earnings call Tuesday morning. “We had an excellent quarter. By excellent I mean leasing, balance sheet and [the Penn district] were all excellent.” 

In addition to the NYU lease, during the second quarter Verizon inked a 203,000-square-foot lease at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, also known as Penn 2.

“Manhattan is universally claimed to be the strongest real estate market in the country, and I mean it’s the strongest by far,” Roth noted. “While Manhattan may have nearly 420 million square feet of office space, we actually compete in a much smaller, 180 million-square-foot class, a better building market. Our clients are expanding. Demand is strong, and here’s the punchline: Available space continues to evaporate quickly.” 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.  

