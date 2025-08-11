The Farmer’s Dog Takes 58K SF at 568 Broadway

The Farmer’s Dog has found a new kennel. The fresh pet food company has leased 58,000 square feet at 568 Broadway, to which it will move from a much smaller office, Commercial Observer has learned.

The direct-to-consumer business leased the entire 10th and 11th floors of the 12-story building for a five-year term.

Adam Henick and Oded Nachmani of Current Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant, while Brett Harvey of Newmark represented the building’s owners, a partnership between Aurora Capital Associates, A&H Acquisitions and Allied Partners.

The asking rent was $120 a foot, according to sources, while other availabilities in the building range from $86 to $102 per square foot for fifth-floor pre-builts, and $108 per square foot for eighth-floor space.

Also known as The Prince Building, the historic building at the corner of Prince Street, which has large picture windows wrapping around three sides, was designed by George B. Post and built in 1879 as a manufacturing facility. It was later converted to loft-style office and retail space.

At nearly 380,000 square feet with 30,000-square-foot floor plates, it is one of the largest office buildings in SoHo, a tight submarket that continues to attract creative companies.

Retailers at 568 Broadway include GU, Hugo Boss and APL, while office tenants include ZocDoc and Milk Makeup. Group Nine moved out of 95,000 square feet in September 2023 after being acquired by Vox, and ownership has worked hard to reinvigorate and re-tenant the property.

The building’s $200 million mortgage was restructured in February, and it is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation program designed by studios architects that includes new lobbies, elevator improvements and a new roof deck.

The Farmer’s Dog is currently situated at 214 Sullivan Street, where it subleased 19,000 square feet in 2019.

The rapidly expanding company allows customers to personalize a regular pet food delivery order with fresh, gently cooked food that would normally be for humans. It was founded by two dog lovers, Jonathan Regev and Brett Podolsky, in 2015, and has grown to 500 employees and an estimated annualized net revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024. The company has numerous jobs open in New York, and also has locations in Nashville and Boca Raton.

The brokers and owner declined comment or could not be reached.