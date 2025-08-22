A new art and culinary experience is coming to Manhattan’s Lower East Side next spring, Commercial Observer has learned.

Softville, a collaboration between Australian dessert brand Gelato Messina and New York-based artist Jeremyville, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,350 square feet at the base of 137 Orchard Street, according to a release from landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $20,000 per month.

The five-story building between Delancey and Rivington streets is owned by Penn South Capital and Gorjian Real Estate Group, according to Meridian.

Softville’s deal at the property — which comes with a five-year renewal option — represents “the world’s first art and dessert experience,” in which Gelato Messina’s desserts will be served in collectible ceramic dishes designed by Jeremyville, the release said. The ceramic dishes served at Softville will be available for purchase as limited-edition art pieces.

“All food leases bring energy to a neighborhood, but this is more than just food — it’s culture,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Garrett Kelly and Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement. “Its unique and creative concept is sure to be a huge success.”

Newmark’s Michael Cohen represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Newmark, Gelato Messina, Jeremyville, Penn South and Gorjian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In addition to ceramic dishes, Softville will feature “rotating large-scale art installations, sculptural storefront windows and an alfresco cafe setup,” according to Meridian.

The art and dessert destination will also offer a regular drawing club, in which Jeremyville and guest artists will lead classes and “invite the community to gather, create and connect,” the release said.

Softville will join several other retail tenants on the Lower East Side block, including bagel shop Russ & Daughters, shoe store Extra Butter and cocktail bar Bar Contra.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.