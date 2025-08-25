Leases   ·   Retail

Mediterranean Chain Motek to Open Two More Manhattan Locations

By August 25, 2025 1:21 pm
Inside Motek's 928 Broadway location.
Inside Motek's 928 Broadway location.

Mediterranean bistro Motek is rolling out more Manhattan locations, following the April announcement of its New York City debut in the Flatiron District.

The restaurant concept by Charlie Levy’s Happy Corner Hospitality will open one location in the Arthouse Hotel at 2178 Broadway on the Upper West Side and another at Ryco Capital’s 168-170 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, the New York Post first reported.

The square footage, lengths of the leases and asking rents for the two locations were not disclosed, but the average asking rent across 16 of Manhattan’s major retail corridors was $670 in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Motek, the Arthouse Hotel and Ryco Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Motek, which has seven locations in Miami, announced it would break out of its South Florida bubble in April, when it signed a 10-year, 7,000-square-foot lease with Grunberg Realty at 928 Broadway, marking its introduction to New York City.

Motek’s proprietors expect there to be more than five locations in New York City in the near future, CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

