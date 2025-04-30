They’re moving on up to the East Side.

Florida’s popular Mediterranean bistro Motek is getting ready to open its first New York City location at 928 Broadway in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The family-owned restaurant has signed a 10-year, 7,000-square-foot lease for the ground floor and lower level of the Grunberg Realty-owned office building, according to a source close to the deal.

The source could not provide the asking rent, however the average asking rent for retail space in the Flatiron District was $253 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from JLL.

Newmark (NMRK)‘s Gabriel Staab, Ross Berkowitz and Andrew Taub represented the landlord. Michael Paster and Ariel Schuster, also from Newmark, brokered the deal for the tenant alongside Jared Robins from Inhouse Commercial.

Newmark declined to comment. Robins and Grunberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Motek — whose menu includes dishes such as “Tel Aviv tartar,” labneh za’atar and shawarma — opened its first location in Downtown Miami in 2020 and has since expanded across Southern Florida to areas including Boca Raton, Brickell and Coral Gables.

And its Northern expansion won’t stop at 928 Broadway, as Motek is planning to open at least five new locations in the city, according to the source.

Built in 1909, 928 Broadway is a 12-story office building between East 21st and East 22nd streets that spans 76,625 square feet. Motek appears to be taking over space once occupied by an outpost of Obica, a mozzarella and pizza bar.

Office tenants in the building include Aquarius Acupuncture, Flatiron Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Associates of New York.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.