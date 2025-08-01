Here comes another mega residential development in Miami’s Little River area.

Miami-Dade County officials have approved a 4,032-unit development, making it one of the largest projects using Florida’s Live Local Act. Pablo Castro, a major Spanish developer, is partnering with Laura Tauber, a South Florida developer, as a consultant to build the $880 million project called HueHub.

The development will include seven 35-story towers at 8395 Northwest 27th Avenue in West Little River, about two and a half miles west of Interstate 95. Castro purchased the 12-acre site, currently home to 141 modest homes, for $29.3 million in 2023, according to property records.

HueHub’s units will be fully furnished, with studios renting for $1,300 a month, one-bedrooms for $1,600 per month, and two-bedrooms for $1,900 a month.

In accordance with the Live Local Act, which the Florida Legislature passed in 2023 as housing costs skyrocketed, at least 40 percent of apartments will be priced to be affordable to people earning 120 percent of the area’s median income. In return, developers receive tax breaks and density hikes.

HueHub is scheduled to break ground toward the end of 2025. The project will be financed with 30 percent in equity and the remaining through a construction loan, according to a spokesperson for Castro.

Castro and Tauber aren’t alone in launching a major residential development in the Little River area. In April, Miami-Dade County officials approved Swerdlow Group’s $2.6 billion, 2,284-unit housing project.

Update: The story was updated to clarify Tauber’s role and to add details about the project’s financing.

