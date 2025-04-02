Development   ·   Construction

Miami-Dade Approves Swerdlow’s $2.6B Workforce and Affordable Housing Dev

The 63-acre project will feature 5,730 units and could be the biggest of its kind in the U.S.

By April 2, 2025 5:15 pm
reprints
Swerdlow Group Managing Partner Michael Swerdlow and a rendering of the company's Little River housing project.
Swerdlow Group Managing Partner Michael Swerdlow and a rendering of the company's Little River housing project. PHOTO: Courtesy Swerdlow Group; RENDERING: SG Holdings

The Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday approved Swerdlow Group’s mammoth $2.6 billion workforce and affordable housing development, which could become the largest of its kind in the county.

The 63-acre development in Miami’s Little River neighborhood is a partnership with SJM Partners and Alben Duffie. It will house 2,284 affordable housing units priced to be affordable to people earning 60 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) and 1,398 workforce apartments priced at up to 120 percent of AMI. 

SEE ALSO: Cain and Oko Unveil Palm Beach’s First New Condo Project in 20 Years

An additional 2,048 units could be turned into workforce condos, allowing buyers to obtain subsidies to meet the purchase price at up to 140 percent of AMI, according to a representative for Swerdlow Group.

The project will also feature a Tri-Rail train station, 250,000 square feet of public park space and 370,000 square feet of commercial space, with Home Depot having already inked a deal. Negotiations with Publix and BJ’s Wholesale Club are also underway. 

Swerdlow and his partners were the only ones to bid on a request for proposal from Miami-Dade County to redevelop public housing buildings. 

Last month, the Miami-Dade County Housing Committee approved a 99-year lease for the site, located at 530 Northwest 75th Street. The deal is expected to generate $9.6 billion for the county.

Activists and construction workers lobbied to have water and heat breaks during the construction, a demand that Swerlow’s lawyer indicated he’d agreed to.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

530 Northwest 75th Street, Affordable Housing, Little River, Miami-Dade County Commission, Swerdlow Group
Jonathan Goldstein of Cain International, Vlad Doronin of OKO Group, and a rendering of the proposed 2730 South Ocean Boulevard.
Residential · Development
Florida

Cain and Oko Unveil Palm Beach’s First New Condo Project in 20 Years

By Julia Echikson
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Hard Rock International's Jim Allen, and a rendering of housing to be built with Slate Property Group.
Residential · Development
New York City

Slate Partners With Steve Cohen, Hard Rock to Add 450 Affordable Units to Casino Bid

By Isabelle Durso
The Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil and 140 West 57th Street.
Residential · Development
New York City

Feil Plans to Convert Midtown Office Building Into 47 Residential Units

By Isabelle Durso