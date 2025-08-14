Residential   ·   Condo
Miami
Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Meta Development Lands $28M to Build Boutique Miami Condos

Arixa provided the financing for the Kobi Karp-designed project in Coconut Grove

By August 14, 2025 1:10 pm
META Development CEO Andrew Rasken and a rendering of Opus in Coconut Grove, Fla.
META Development CEO Andrew Rasken and a rendering of Opus in Coconut Grove, Fla. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy META Development

Meta Development obtained $28 million to build a boutique condo building in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, the developer announced.

The construction financing from Arixa Capital covers Opus, a 14-unit, six-story development at 3127 Southwest 27th Avenue. More than half of the units have presold, with prices starting at  $2.8 million and floor plans at 1,900 square feet.

SEE ALSO: JP Morgan Supplies $130M Loan in MKF Realty’s Buy of Vornado’s 512 West 22nd Street

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027. Amenities for the Kobi Karp-designed project include a rooftop pool and lounge, a fitness center and a spa, business suites, outdoor dining areas, a children’s center and EV charging stations.

Led by Andrew Rasken, the Miami-based developer bought out an existing condo building, which dates back to 1982, two years ago to make way for the project. 

Coconut Grove, popular among wealthy families, has become a coveted neighborhood for luxury condo development. In June, Mast Capital and BH Group bought out a waterfront condo building with plans to redevelop it. Also, CMC Group and Fort Partners have partnered to launch a Four Seasons-branded condo development, The Real Deal reported

A representative for L.A.-based Arixa Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

