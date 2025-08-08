The owners of LoLo’s On The Water are setting up a new shop on a popular restaurant corridor in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The proprietors — Leticia Young-Mohan and Raymond Mohan — with a location at 25 11th Avenue at Manhattan’s Pier 57, signed a 10-year, 1,979-square-foot lease at Antone Hernton’s 570 Vanderbilt Avenue for a restaurant concept known as The Vaux, according to landlord broker James Monteleone.

Monteleone, of All Points Real Estate, said the asking rent for the space was $18,900 per month, with LoLo’s replacing shuttered restaurant and bakery Patti Ann’s, which closed in July.

“This strip of Vanderbilt Ave is a prime area for restaurants, with this particular corner being very attractive,” Monteleone said in a statement. “While it’s sad to see popular longtime local eateries like Patti Ann’s close down, it’s also nice to see and welcome new concepts and cuisine as the people and neighborhoods evolve.”

The Vaux will open in the fall, according to Monteleone, who was the sole broker on the deal.

Young-Mohan said the concept will revolve around American cuisine with classic pub food, seafood, “proper” pints, martinis and brunch.

LoLo’s was located in Harlem for 10 years before the building it occupied was sold. The owners then turned to RXR Realty and Youngwoo & Associates’ office and retail development at Pier 57, where it has been for two years, Young-Mohan told CO.

