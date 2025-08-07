Langdon Park Capital Buys SoCal Housing Community for $21M

A Hollywood, Calif.-based housing investment firm has acquired its fifth property since its founding, this time in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley.

Langdon Park Capital spent $21 million on Pacific Trails, an 84-unit apartment complex at 18615 Arrow Highway in Covina, Commercial Observer has learned. The sale price is a slight increase from the $19.6 that seller RPK Development purchased it for in 2018.

The Mogharebi Group’s Mike Marcu represented RPK in the deal.

“With more than 2 million residents and a rising share of cost-stressed households, the San Gabriel Valley continues to face urgent housing challenges,” Marcu said in a statement. “Pacific Trails presented a unique opportunity — an asset well-positioned to support the preservation of affordability in the San Gabriel Valley, one of Southern California’s most transit-connected and rent-burdened regions.”

The deal is Langdon Park’s first purchase since its summer 2022 buying spree. The firm, founded the previous year, spent $63.2 million on a 304-unit property in Fort Washington, Md.; a combined $36.9 million for a 177-unit complex in Hollywood and a 23-unit property in L.A.’s Baldwin Hills neighborhood; and $48.6 million for a 138-unit apartment building in West Covina, Calif., all within a few weeks of each other.

