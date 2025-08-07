Investments & Sales

Langdon Park Capital Buys SoCal Housing Community for $21M

The 84-unit Pacific Trails complex is the buyer’s fifth property purchase since its founding in 2021

By August 7, 2025 12:30 pm
reprints
The Mogharebi Group Senior Vice President Mike Marcu and Pacific Trails Apartments in Covina, Calif.
The Mogharebi Group Senior Vice President Mike Marcu and Pacific Trails Apartments in Covina, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Mogharebi Group

A Hollywood, Calif.-based housing investment firm has acquired its fifth property since its founding, this time in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley.

Langdon Park Capital spent $21 million on Pacific Trails, an 84-unit apartment complex at 18615 Arrow Highway in Covina, Commercial Observer has learned. The sale price is a slight increase from the $19.6 that seller RPK Development purchased it for in 2018.

The Mogharebi Group’s Mike Marcu represented RPK in the deal.

“With more than 2 million residents and a rising share of cost-stressed households, the San Gabriel Valley continues to face urgent housing challenges,” Marcu said in a statement. “Pacific Trails presented a unique opportunity — an asset well-positioned to support the preservation of affordability in the San Gabriel Valley, one of Southern California’s most transit-connected and rent-burdened regions.”

The deal is Langdon Park’s first purchase since its summer 2022 buying spree. The firm, founded the previous year, spent $63.2 million on a 304-unit property in Fort Washington, Md.; a combined $36.9 million for a 177-unit complex in Hollywood and a 23-unit property in L.A.’s Baldwin Hills neighborhood; and $48.6 million for a 138-unit apartment building in West Covina, Calif., all within a few weeks of each other. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

