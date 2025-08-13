Canadian Shop In Vintage We Trust to Move to NYC’s Lower East Side

Popular vintage hip-hop apparel store In Vintage We Trust is moving its business from Toronto to Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

In Vintage We Trust, which was at 1580 Queen Street West in Toronto for nearly 11 years, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,000 square feet on the entire second floor of Atkins & Breskin’s 105 Rivington Street, according to tenant broker KSR. Asking rent was $12,000 per month.

“In Vintage We Trust has built an international following for its curated selection of rare streetwear and vintage pieces, attracting celebrities and style influencers alike,” KSR’s Benjamin Namdar, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Cory Mais, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

“The shop has been a fixture in Toronto’s Parkdale neighborhood since 2014, and its move to New York marks its first U.S. location,” Namdar added.

The shop’s co-founders, Josh Roter and Chantal Varela, announced the relocation in a post on Instagram in June, with an anticipated opening this fall or winter. The lease was signed this week, KSR said.

“After 11 unforgettable years, we’re saying goodbye to the city that gave us everything,” the store wrote in the June post. “New York City, we’re coming with full hearts, stacked bundles and the same mission: preserve the past and push vintage forward.”

J3K Real Estate’s Jon Kamali, Jeremy Kamali and Justin Kamali represented the landlord in the deal. Jon Kamali and a spokesperson for Atkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for In Vintage We Trust could not be reached for comment.

The vintage shop will be located above cocktail lounge Tigre and next to Hotel on Rivington at the building between Ludlow and Essex streets.

Launched in 2010, In Vintage We Trust offers clothing and accessories from various decades of fashion, and quickly became a hot spot for both everyday patrons and celebrities such as John Mayer and chef Matty Matheson, who were often spotted at the Toronto shop, BlogTO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.