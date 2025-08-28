General contractor Hudson Meridian Construction Group is taking over some office space at One State Street Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

Hudson Meridian, which provides construction services for private and public sector clients, has signed a long-term sublease for 13,527 square feet on part of the eighth floor of the 33-story Financial District office tower owned by Aaron Wolfson of K2 Real Estate Partners, according to broker Colliers.

The general contractor will take over the space from national insurance brokerage EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, which still has approximately 40,000 square feet of sublease space available on the building’s eighth floor and entire ninth floor, Colliers said.

Hudson Meridian will leave its current offices not too far away at 61 Broadway for its new 1 State Street spot.

“This is clear evidence of growing tenant interest in well-priced and built-out Downtown opportunities,” Colliers’ Richard Warshauer, who brokered the deal for the sublandlord with Rachel Kirkham and Michael Cohen, said in a statement.

“Quality space, compelling economics and immediate availability remain powerful decision drivers,” Warshauer added. “This long-term sublease delivers all three, making it one of the most competitive and desirable offerings in Lower Manhattan.”

The exact length of the sublease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Colliers found that office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.66 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

JLL’s Michael Berman represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Hudson Meridian, K2 Real Estate, EPIC Insurance and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the Financial District office tower overlooking Battery Park include insurance company Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions and nonprofit organization World Education Services, which signed a sublease to take over a 12,123-square-foot space occupied by Smartstream Technologies at the building in April.

