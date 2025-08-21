S3 Capital Lends $33M on Gowanus Multifamily Project

Goose Property Management has landed a $32.5 million financing package for the acquisition and pre-development costs of a multifamily project in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

S3 Capital provided the loan for the developer’s planned 180-unit development at 172 Third Avenue. Goose acquired the land site for $15.25 million from Duma Transportation. The site is next to a 110,000-square-foot lot the firm purchased from Elo Group for $22 million in late 2024.

Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek arranged the financing.

Brooklyn-based Goose Property Management is planning a 14-story building at 172 Third Avenue with 148,906 gross square feet of multifamily space, along with ground-floor retail, sources said.

The 172 Third Avenue site is steps from a Boerum Hill property at 268 Bergen Street that Goose Property Management is developing into multifamily. Goose acquired the former industrial manufacturing property for $40 million in April 2024 with plans for a 200-unit apartment complex, CO first reported at the time.

Officials at S3 Capital and Goose Property Management did not immediately return requests for comment.

