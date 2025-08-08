GoodTalk Brings the Music to 8,200-SF Red Hook Space

GoodTalk Brands, an artist development, content creation and brand building company, has leased an 8,250-square-foot industrial space at 135 Imlay Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Thomas Mahl and Michael Segerman with Current Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant, and Current’s Oded Nachmani represented the landlord, Charlotte Kidd.

Traded first noted the deal.

135 Imlay Street is a single-story, 15,200-square-foot building that was built in 1931, and is zoned for factory use and light manufacturing. Current noted that the property has 14-foot ceiling heights, polished concrete floors and a loading dock. Kidd owns the property – which was purchased in 2007 for $3.53 million – through Imlay LLC, according to public records.

The asking rent was $48 per square foot. The lease is for five years with a five-year option.

“We’re thrilled to have arranged this new 8,250-square-foot lease for GoodTalk Brands at 135 Imlay Street,” Segerman said in a statement to CO. “This space will serve as a music studio and a hub for brand activations, furthering GoodTalk’s creative vision. Their recent partnership with Outback Presents — the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment — positions them for exciting growth ahead.”

This is Current’s second transaction of late with GoodTalk, which signed a 6,500-square-foot lease at 195 Centre Street between Canal and Howard streets in Manhattan in May, brokered by Current, for an asking rent of $60 per square foot.

Photography studio Red Hook Labs is also a tenant at 135 Imlay Street.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.