Flexible Finance Relocating to 41K SF at 300 Park Avenue South

A fintech firm that gives residential landlords the ability to draw rent in installments is moving within Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Flexible Finance signed a 41,000-square-foot lease for the top three floors of Rockrose Development’s 300 Park Avenue South, according to landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield.

C&W did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but asking rent in Midtown South in July was $84.54 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

Flexible Finance is relocating from 33 Irving Place, according to a source.

“This off-market transaction is a testament to the continued strength of the Park Avenue South corridor and the tech sector’s renewed confidence in the market,” C&W’s ​​Drew Braver, who represented the landlord alongside Matthias Li, Remy Liebersohn, Heather Thomas and Josh Kuriloff, said in a statement. “300 Park Avenue South continues to stand out as one of the premier assets in the submarket.”

Ryan Alexander and Jared Isaacson of CBRE negotiated on behalf of the tenant, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 15-story building include online marketplace 1stDibs, which signed a lease for 13,671 square feet in March 2024, and mobile marketing analytics startup AppsFlyer, which took 13,000 square feet in August 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.