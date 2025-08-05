Capital Markets   ·   Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Brokerage reported revenue growth in capital markets and leasing in the second quarter

By August 5, 2025 10:42 am
reprints
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Michelle MacKay and a Cushman & Wakefield sign advertising space for lease.
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Michelle MacKay and a Cushman & Wakefield sign advertising space for lease. PHOTOS: Yvonne Albinowski; Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) beat earnings estimates in the second quarter reporting a net income of $57.3 million driven by capital markets and leasing revenue growth.

The services giant saw quarterly profit of 25 cents per share and earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs of 30 cents per share. Analysts had projected earnings of 22 cents per share. 

SEE ALSO: Simon Property Group Raises Guidance After Q2 Earnings, Occupancy Gains

C&W’s second quarter net income increased compared to $43.8 million in the 2024 second quarter. 

Capital markets revenue rose 27 percent compared to the second quarter last year, which C&W Chief Financial Officer Neil Johnston attributed in part to increasing investment sales volume, particularly in the multifamily and office sectors which included an increase in larger deals. Johnston said capital markets revenue is on pace to grow into the mid to high teens by the end of year, ahead of expectations. 

Second quarter leasing revenue increased by 8 percent annually, which the firm credited to strength in the office and industrial sectors in its Americas portfolio. C&W CEO Michelle MacKay said commercial real estate fundamentals began to show signs of improving in the latter half of 2024 and have continued into this year.  

“Leaders of companies both large and small are navigating their businesses through market noise and volatility and are making long term strategic decisions about how they occupy and manage their real estate and infrastructure portfolios,” MacKay said in C&W’s second quarter earrings call Tuesday morning. “In addition, lender appetites to deploy capital continues to provide borrowers with increasing optionality, better terms and more flexibility, providing boosted capital markets activity.”

Total revenue at C&W jumped 9 percent to $2.5 billion from the year-ago period. Service line fee revenue increased 7 percent compared with the 2024 second quarter to $1.7 billion.

MacKay said so far global tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump have not negatively affected business growth at the company with leasing deals still getting struck amid the market volatility. 

“Tariffs have been disruptive, but they’ve yet to show that they are destructive,” MacKay said. “Leaders of the businesses have been tuned into the fact that they have to be able to make decisions through the noise.”

Earlier this week, CO reported the company will be moving its New York headquarters to 31 West 52nd Street in late 2026.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Michelle MacKay, Neil Johnston, Cushman & Wakefield
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and shoppers in a the King of Prussia Mall, a Simon Property Group property.
Retail · Capital Markets
National

Simon Property Group Raises Guidance After Q2 Earnings, Occupancy Gains

By Nick Trombola
Arbor Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Ivan Kaufman and a residential building.
Residential · Capital Markets
National

Arbor Reports Mixed Q2 Results Amid Challenging Rate Environment

By Larry Getlen
Michael Arougheti, co-founder and CEO of Ares Management, and the New York Stock Exchange.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

Ares Notches 28% Growth in Assets Under Management

By Mark Hallum