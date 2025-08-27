Popular Bakery Sunday Morning to Open Second NYC Location in NoMad

Sunday Morning, a local bakery that has gone viral on TikTok for its tasty cinnamon rolls, is set to open its second New York City location in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood this winter.

The bakery, which exclusively sells cinnamon rolls and coffee, has signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 square feet at the base of Kew Management’s 11 West 25th Street, according to the landlord. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Sunday Morning’s new space at the 12-story building next to Madison Square Park includes 1,700 square feet on the ground floor, 450 square feet on the mezzanine level and 850 square feet of basement space, according to the NYBJ.

The bakery’s new NoMad space, which will open in December, will be its second store in the city after it opened at 29 Avenue B in the East Village in January.

The asking rent in the new deal was unclear, but a report from CBRE found that retail rents in Manhattan averaged $670 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

KSR’s Nolan Weinberg brokered the deal for the tenant, while Kew Management was represented in-house by Jonathan Cohen and by KSR’s Albert Halawani. The KSR brokers and a spokesperson for Sunday Morning did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sunday Morning — which will replace vintage clothing store The Thrifty Hog in its new spot — was founded by chefs Armando Litiatco and Ahmet Kiranbay, who also own and run Turkish restaurant Rana Fifteen at 209 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

The bakery offers a rotating menu of 10 unique, daily cinnamon rolls, with its most popular flavors including caramel pecan, blueberry lemon curd and classic cream cheese.

Other restaurants on the NoMad block between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas include Italian eatery La Pecora Bianca, Mediterranean restaurant Mama Mezze and nutrition-focused cafe Impact Kitchen.

