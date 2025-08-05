Two American subsidiaries of Germany’s largest arms manufacturer are expanding in Northern Virginia with a pair of fresh office leases.

Affiliates of American Rheinmetall signed two leases totaling about 9,500 square feet at COPT Defense Properties’ Metro Place II, a roughly 250,000-square-foot building in Merrifield, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. American Rheinmetall Defense, the company’s U.S. corporate team, will take 3,486 square feet, while American Rheinmetall Munitions, which produces ammunition, propellants and vehicle protection systems, will take 6,000 square feet on a separate floor.

Savills’ Ken Biberaj and Nick DiChiara represented the tenant in the deal, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. American Rheinmetall Defense previously occupied a “small” office in Reston, Va., while American Rheinmetall Munitions is relocating from an office in Stafford, Va., according to a Savills spokesperson. The exact square footage of those offices were not immediately available.

Other tenants at Metro Place II, at 2600 Park Tower Drive, include construction company MBP, Maxim Healthcare and government contractors such as ENSCO.

“This relocation gives Rheinmetall room to grow, enables them to showcase their brand through high-visibility signage, and strengthens their ability to collaborate with policymakers, acquisition leaders and military clients in a mission-focused environment,” DiChiara said in a statement.

As one government contractor grows its office footprint in Northern Virginia, another shrinks. Noblis, a science, technology and strategic consultant, inked a roughly 75,000-square-foot lease with BXP last month in Reston. The deal is a major downsize, as Noblis previously occupied 160,000 square feet at a nearby building owned by Bernstein Management.

