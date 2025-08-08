Achilles International Inks 5,530-SF Lease at 57 West 57th Street

Achilles International, an organization that connects people with disabilities to athletic and social programs, has signed a 5,530-square-foot lease at 57 West 57th Street, building owner Williams Equities announced.

The length of the lease is 10 years. The asking rent was not disclosed, however a source close to the deal said the asking rent within the building is in the mid to high $60s per square foot range.

Achilles International will occupy a segment of the 17th floor of the Plaza District office tower. The company’s current address is listed on its website as 315 West 39th Street. It is unclear when Achilles will move to its new home.

“We’re proud to welcome Achilles International to 57 West 57th Street, an honorable organization with a powerful mission,” Michael Cohen, principal at Williams Equities, said in a statement. “This long-term commitment from Achilles International highlights the building’s attractiveness to purpose-driven organizations that value both character and quality space.”

Williams Equities was represented by Rachel Kirkham and Michael Joseph of Colliers. Achilles International was represented by David Kahane from DAK Commercial Realty. DAK could not be reached for comment. The Colliers brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants occupying 57 West 57th Street, a 21-story office property built in 1928, include the restaurant Quality Italian and the charity Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

